E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -99.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.25%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.12 and $81.58. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.93 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.13 million over the last 3 months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) stock is currently valued at $0.14. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.143 after opening at $0.143. The stock briefly dropped to $0.1366 before ultimately closing at $0.14.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $81.58 on 07/27/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.12 on 06/01/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -84.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.62M and boasts a workforce of 526 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7890, with a change in price of -2.7555. Similarly, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited recorded 1,446,385 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -95.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EJH stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

EJH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited over the last 50 days is 7.01%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 20.21%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 17.59% and 16.24%, respectively.

EJH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -96.73%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -96.84%. The price of EJH decreased -11.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.29%.