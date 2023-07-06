Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Duke Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -19.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.37%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $83.76 and $113.67. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.07 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.89 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is $91.61. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $92.45 after an opening price of $90.05. The stock briefly fell to $90.00 before ending the session at $90.72.

Duke Energy Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $113.67 on 08/19/22 and the lowest value was $83.76 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.77B and boasts a workforce of 27859 employees.

Duke Energy Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Duke Energy Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 94.87, with a change in price of -7.57. Similarly, Duke Energy Corporation recorded 3,000,554 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DUK stands at 1.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.46.

DUK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Duke Energy Corporation over the last 50 days is 33.43%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 72.07%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 59.89% and 50.91%, respectively.

DUK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -11.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -11.05%. The price of DUK fallen by 2.15% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.20%.