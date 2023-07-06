DLR’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 14.99% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 14.99%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 14.99%. The price of DLR fallen by 9.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.76%.

The stock price for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) currently stands at $115.30. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $116.26 after starting at $114.98. The stock’s lowest price was $114.06 before closing at $115.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Digital Realty Trust Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $138.09 on 07/28/22 and the lowest value was $85.76 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of DLR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s current trading price is -16.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.44%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $85.76 and $138.09. The trading volume for the Real Estate sector company’s shares reached about 3.06 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.07 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.90B and boasts a workforce of 3412 employees.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Digital Realty Trust Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 100.89, with a change in price of +2.69. Similarly, Digital Realty Trust Inc. recorded 2,844,039 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.39%.

DLR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DLR stands at 1.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.08.

DLR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Digital Realty Trust Inc. over the last 50 days is 96.79%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 93.98%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.72% and 97.35%, respectively.