Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Denny’s Corporation’s current trading price is -11.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.12%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.57 and $13.12 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.58 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.39 million over the last three months.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) stock is currently valued at $11.58. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $12.40 after opening at $12.39. The stock briefly dropped to $11.56 before ultimately closing at $12.50.

Denny’s Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $13.12 on 11/15/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $8.57 on 07/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 640.14M and boasts a workforce of 3700 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.42, with a change in price of -1.04. Similarly, Denny’s Corporation recorded 453,594 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.24%.

DENN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Denny’s Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 55.81%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 7.77%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.31% and 82.84%, respectively.

DENN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 25.73%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 25.73%. The price of DENN decreased -2.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.93%.