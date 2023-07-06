Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Dell Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -2.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.96%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $32.90 and $54.78 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.37 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.76 million over the last three months.

At present, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has a stock price of $53.60. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $54.675 after an opening price of $54.08. The day’s lowest price was $53.86, and it closed at $54.21.

Dell Technologies Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $54.78 on 07/03/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $32.90 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.58B and boasts a workforce of 133000 employees.

Dell Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Dell Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.06, with a change in price of +11.40. Similarly, Dell Technologies Inc. recorded 4,638,945 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.13%.

DELL Stock Stochastic Average

Dell Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 89.97%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.88% and 95.26%, respectively.

DELL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 33.28%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 31.06%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DELL has fallen by 17.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.54%.