Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current trading price is -39.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.66%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.82 and $1.40 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.82 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.2 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is $0.85. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.9198 after an opening price of $0.9003. The stock briefly fell to $0.85 before ending the session at $0.91.

Dare Bioscience Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.40 on 01/27/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.82 on 12/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 72.91M and boasts a workforce of 25 employees.

Dare Bioscience Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Dare Bioscience Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0132, with a change in price of -0.3600. Similarly, Dare Bioscience Inc. recorded 217,656 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.75%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DARE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DARE Stock Stochastic Average

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.59% and 5.24%, respectively.

DARE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 2.41% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 2.41%. The price of DARE leaped by -16.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.57%.