Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Corteva Inc.’s current trading price is -17.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.03%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $50.03 and $68.43 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.39 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.92 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is $56.55. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $57.3472 after an opening price of $57.07. The stock briefly fell to $56.30 before ending the session at $58.00.

In terms of market performance, Corteva Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $68.43 on 11/02/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $50.03 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.67B and boasts a workforce of 21000 employees.

Corteva Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Corteva Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 59.10, with a change in price of -5.33. Similarly, Corteva Inc. recorded 3,237,198 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTVA stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

CTVA Stock Stochastic Average

Corteva Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 41.60%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 25.90%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.60% and 66.50%, respectively.

CTVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -3.79% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -3.79%. The price of CTVA fallen by 1.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.36%.