Cinemark Holdings Inc. Inc. (CNK) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 82.68%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 82.68%. The price of CNK decreased -5.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.25%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) stock is currently valued at $15.82. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $16.42 after opening at $16.42. The stock briefly dropped to $15.62 before ultimately closing at $16.57.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $19.76 on 07/22/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $8.28 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of CNK Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -19.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 91.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$8.28 and $19.76. The Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 2.98 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.37 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.84B and boasts a workforce of 8340 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.32, with a change in price of +3.24. Similarly, Cinemark Holdings Inc. recorded 2,554,881 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.76%.

CNK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNK stands at 22.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 21.60.

CNK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 7.90%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.19%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.23% and 26.17%, respectively.