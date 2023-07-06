CBL International Limited (BANL) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. CBL International Limited’s current trading price is -84.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.30 and $21.53. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.58 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.29 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of CBL International Limited (BANL) is $3.28. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.82 after opening at $3.43. The stock touched a low of $3.22 before closing at $3.46.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

CBL International Limited (BANL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 79.87M and boasts a workforce of 32 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How BANL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BANL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BANL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of CBL International Limited over the last 50 days is at 5.10%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 57.14%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.91% and 76.79%, respectively.

BANL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -25.79%. The price of BANL fallen by 21.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.46%.