Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Caterpillar Inc.’s current trading price is -10.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $160.60 and $266.04. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.95 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.13 million observed over the last three months.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) current stock price is $238.96. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $247.50 after opening at $245.00. The stock’s lowest point was $244.1183 before it closed at $244.83.

In terms of market performance, Caterpillar Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $266.04 on 01/27/23, while the lowest value was $160.60 on 09/27/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 124.95B and boasts a workforce of 109100 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Caterpillar Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Caterpillar Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 227.61, with a change in price of -6.83. Similarly, Caterpillar Inc. recorded 3,111,577 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.77%.

How CAT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAT stands at 2.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.37.

CAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Caterpillar Inc. over the last 50 days is at 75.58%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 53.51%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.71% and 82.24%, respectively.

CAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -0.25%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 0.03%. The price of CAT increased 7.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.20%.