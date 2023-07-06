Cardinal Health Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) currently stands at $94.39. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $94.67 after starting at $94.53. The stock’s lowest price was $94.07 before closing at $94.63.

Cardinal Health Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $95.10 on 06/30/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $51.92 on 07/14/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of CAH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Cardinal Health Inc.’s current trading price is -0.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $51.92 to $95.10. In the Healthcare sector, the Cardinal Health Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.42 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.25 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.06B and boasts a workforce of 46500 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.20, with a change in price of +15.95. Similarly, Cardinal Health Inc. recorded 2,327,458 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.38%.

CAH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cardinal Health Inc. over the last 50 days is 94.93%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.82% and 95.47%, respectively.

CAH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 22.79%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 23.02%. The price of CAH fallen by 11.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.62%.