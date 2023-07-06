Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Bloom Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -51.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $12.33 and $31.47. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.21 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 5.0 million observed over the last three months.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has a current stock price of $15.27. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $16.56 after opening at $16.15. The stock’s low for the day was $15.83, and it eventually closed at $16.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bloom Energy Corporation’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $31.47 on 08/12/22, and the lowest price during that time was $12.33, recorded on 05/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.37B and boasts a workforce of 2530 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Bloom Energy Corporation

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Bloom Energy Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.77, with a change in price of -8.37. Similarly, Bloom Energy Corporation recorded 4,020,912 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.41%.

How BE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BE stands at 2.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.04.

BE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bloom Energy Corporation over the last 50 days is at 52.11%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 15.36%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 44.19% and 54.26%, respectively.

BE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -20.16% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -20.45%. The price of BE fallen by 7.65% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.66%.