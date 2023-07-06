BEAT’s Market Moves: -44.06% YTD Growth, -44.06% 6-Month loss, 21.88% in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -44.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -44.06%. The price of BEAT fallen by 21.88% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.64%.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) has a current stock price of $2.73. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $3.04 after opening at $2.42. The stock’s low for the day was $2.37, and it eventually closed at $2.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of HeartBeam Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $6.74 on 10/06/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.12, recorded on 09/02/22.

52-week price history of BEAT Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. HeartBeam Inc.’s current trading price is -59.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 143.75%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.12 and $6.74. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.06 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.48 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 69.59M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for HeartBeam Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating HeartBeam Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.59, with a change in price of -1.14. Similarly, HeartBeam Inc. recorded 328,372 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.55%.

BEAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of HeartBeam Inc. over the past 50 days is 69.80%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 60.76%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 40.70% and 32.57%, respectively, over the past 20 days.