Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Baxter International Inc.’s current trading price is -32.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.87%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $37.35 and $67.07. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 3.97 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.45 million over the last three months.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) currently has a stock price of $45.14. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $45.35 after opening at $44.76. The lowest recorded price for the day was $44.25 before it closed at $44.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Baxter International Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $67.07 on 07/27/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $37.35, recorded on 03/17/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.03B and boasts a workforce of 60000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Baxter International Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Baxter International Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.16, with a change in price of -0.54. Similarly, Baxter International Inc. recorded 5,872,238 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.18%.

How BAX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BAX stands at 2.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.60.

BAX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Baxter International Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 62.82%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.05%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.05% and 84.35%, respectively.

BAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.44%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.44%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BAX has fallen by 9.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.57%.