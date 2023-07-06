Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s current trading price is -22.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $25.81 and $49.55. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.91 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.7 million observed over the last three months.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) current stock price is $38.21. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $38.3694 after opening at $37.90. The stock’s lowest point was $37.355 before it closed at $37.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bath & Body Works Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $49.55 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $25.81 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.50B and boasts a workforce of 8800 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Bath & Body Works Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Bath & Body Works Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.52, with a change in price of -6.00. Similarly, Bath & Body Works Inc. recorded 3,591,046 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.57%.

BBWI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bath & Body Works Inc. over the past 50 days is 58.79%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 27.94%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 24.90% and 24.25%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BBWI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -9.33%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -9.33%. The price of BBWI increased 1.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.87%.