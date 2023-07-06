Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Azul S.A.’s current trading price is -9.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 230.10%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $3.82 and $13.86. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 2.45 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.34 million over the last three months.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has a current stock price of $12.61. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $13.025 after opening at $12.92. The stock’s low for the day was $12.595, and it eventually closed at $13.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Azul S.A. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $13.86 on 07/03/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.82, recorded on 03/02/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 85.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.42B and boasts a workforce of 13651 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Azul S.A.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Azul S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.03, with a change in price of +6.36. Similarly, Azul S.A. recorded 3,311,782 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +101.76%.

AZUL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Azul S.A. over the last 50 days is presently at 84.43%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.94%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.85% and 83.36%, respectively.

AZUL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 106.38% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 106.38%. The price of AZUL fallen by 12.59% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.30%.