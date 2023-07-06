Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -81.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.45 and $9.34. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.43 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.93 million observed over the last three months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) currently has a stock price of $1.71. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.73 after opening at $1.59. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.5693 before it closed at $1.59.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $9.34 on 07/06/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.45 on 05/31/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 175.72M and boasts a workforce of 330 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.7143, with a change in price of -3.3300. Similarly, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. recorded 1,673,641 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -66.07%.

How ATRA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATRA stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ATRA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 16.61%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 29.63%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 19.75% and 17.89%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ATRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -47.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -47.87%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ATRA has fallen by 11.04%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.