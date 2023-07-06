ASLN: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 73.89%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 43.86%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ASLN has leaped by -24.58%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.08%.

At present, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has a stock price of $3.13. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.8462 after an opening price of $3.75. The day’s lowest price was $3.60, and it closed at $3.81.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.94 on 08/15/22 and the lowest value was $1.70 on 11/02/22.

52-week price history of ASLN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s current trading price is -36.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.85%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.70 and $4.94. The ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 2.87 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 80150.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 61.61M and boasts a workforce of 27 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.67, with a change in price of -0.96. Similarly, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited recorded 90,815 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.46%.

ASLN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASLN stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

ASLN Stock Stochastic Average

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 11.99%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 15.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.42% and 27.77%, respectively.