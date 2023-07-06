Asana Inc. Inc. (ASAN) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 51.22% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 57.16%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ASAN has leaped by -5.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.78%.

The stock of Asana Inc. (ASAN) is currently priced at $20.82. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $21.89 after opening at $21.76. The day’s lowest price was $21.455 before the stock closed at $21.70.

Asana Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $29.51 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $11.32 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of ASAN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Asana Inc.’s current trading price is -29.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$11.32 and $29.51. The Asana Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.99 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.31 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.82B and boasts a workforce of 1782 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.43, with a change in price of +5.17. Similarly, Asana Inc. recorded 2,872,522 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.12%.

ASAN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASAN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

ASAN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Asana Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 49.45%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.63%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.99% and 12.79%, respectively.