ARQQ: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -64.82%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -64.82%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ARQQ has fallen by 0.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.10%.

At present, Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has a stock price of $1.27. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.30 after an opening price of $1.22. The day’s lowest price was $1.20, and it closed at $1.23.

Arqit Quantum Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $10.67 on 11/09/22 and the lowest value was $0.70 on 05/17/23.

52-week price history of ARQQ Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Arqit Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -88.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.43%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.70 and $10.67. The Arqit Quantum Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.66 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.5 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 173.57M and boasts a workforce of 140 employees.

Arqit Quantum Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Arqit Quantum Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2941, with a change in price of -1.5400. Similarly, Arqit Quantum Inc. recorded 1,736,108 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -54.80%.

ARQQ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARQQ stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

ARQQ Stock Stochastic Average

Arqit Quantum Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 60.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 25.46%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 20.23% and 18.27%, respectively.