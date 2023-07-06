Ares Capital Corporation Inc. (ARCC) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.03%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 0.48%. The price of ARCC decreased -2.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.21%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) current stock price is $18.66. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $18.91 after opening at $18.866. The stock’s lowest point was $18.835 before it closed at $18.86.

The stock market performance of Ares Capital Corporation has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $20.69 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $16.51, recorded on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of ARCC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Ares Capital Corporation’s current trading price is -9.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.05%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $16.51 and $20.69. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.0 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.91 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.27B.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.53, with a change in price of -1.15. Similarly, Ares Capital Corporation recorded 3,286,140 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.83%.

ARCC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ares Capital Corporation over the last 50 days is at 67.56%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 55.23%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.54% and 69.94%, respectively.