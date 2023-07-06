Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s current trading price is -32.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.65%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.32 and $19.41 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.39 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.72 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) currently stands at $13.06. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $13.24 after starting at $12.43. The stock’s lowest price was $12.17 before closing at $12.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $19.41 on 03/01/23 and a low of $6.32 for the same time frame on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 528.93M and boasts a workforce of 56 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.60, with a change in price of -2.73. Similarly, Ardmore Shipping Corporation recorded 875,693 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASC stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

ASC Stock Stochastic Average

Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 32.87%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.09%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.14% and 64.06%, respectively.

ASC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.37%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.37%. The price of ASC fallen by 3.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.96%.