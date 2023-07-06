Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Inc. (ARCO) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 22.07%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 31.17%. The price of ARCO increased 16.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.92%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) stock is currently valued at $10.20. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $10.33 after opening at $10.13. The stock briefly dropped to $10.13 before ultimately closing at $10.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $10.33 on 07/06/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $6.23 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of ARCO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -1.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$6.23 and $10.33. The Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 2.26 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.18 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.14B and boasts a workforce of 93647 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.42, with a change in price of +2.12. Similarly, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. recorded 1,012,129 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.11%.

ARCO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARCO stands at 2.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.01.

ARCO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 89.47%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 82.32%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.76% and 95.70%, respectively.