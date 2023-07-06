Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (AQST) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 84.02% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 84.02%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AQST has leaped by -26.55%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.

The current stock price for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) is $1.66. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.78 after opening at $1.61. It dipped to a low of $1.575 before ultimately closing at $1.61.

The stock market performance of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $2.69 on 05/23/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.62, recorded on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of AQST Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -38.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 167.74%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.62 and $2.69. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.88 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.6 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 56.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 92.81M and boasts a workforce of 130 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4531, with a change in price of +0.7700. Similarly, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. recorded 504,363 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +86.52%.

AQST Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 33.12%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 32.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.37% and 28.63%, respectively.