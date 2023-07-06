Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Antero Resources Corporation’s current trading price is -49.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $19.91 and $45.33 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.59 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.57 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) currently stands at $22.95. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $23.36 after starting at $23.30. The stock’s lowest price was $22.91 before closing at $23.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Antero Resources Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $45.33 on 08/23/22 and a low of $19.91 for the same time frame on 05/30/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.66B and boasts a workforce of 599 employees.

Antero Resources Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Antero Resources Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.10, with a change in price of -3.68. Similarly, Antero Resources Corporation recorded 5,789,161 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.82%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AR stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

AR Stock Stochastic Average

Antero Resources Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 64.94%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 84.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.63% and 90.55%, respectively.

AR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -25.94%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -25.94%. The price of AR fallen by 7.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.78%.