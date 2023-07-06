Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current trading price is -17.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.23%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $44.51 and $67.09. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.07 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.72 million observed over the last three months.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) currently has a stock price of $55.29. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $57.12 after opening at $56.96. The lowest recorded price for the day was $56.57 before it closed at $56.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $67.09 on 03/31/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $44.51 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 99.71B and boasts a workforce of 166632 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.51, with a change in price of -2.80. Similarly, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV recorded 2,239,336 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.82%.

How BUD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BUD stands at 1.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.07.

BUD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV over the past 50 days is 17.24%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 14.21%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 41.83% and 53.04%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BUD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -7.90%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BUD has fallen by 2.06%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.08%.