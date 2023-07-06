Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is CRWD Stock a Safe Harbor?

At present, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has a stock price of $145.08. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $147.27 after an opening price of $145.56. The day’s lowest price was $144.88, and it closed at $145.96.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $205.73 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $92.25 on 01/10/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of CRWD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -29.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $92.25 to $205.73. In the Technology sector, the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.18 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.97 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.66B and boasts a workforce of 7321 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 33 analysts are rating CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 134.03, with a change in price of +30.60. Similarly, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. recorded 4,416,038 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.73%.

Examining CRWD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRWD stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

CRWD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 63.14%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 17.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 20.65% and 21.51% respectively.

CRWD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 37.79%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 37.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CRWD has leaped by -4.12%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.55%.