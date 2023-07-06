Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Down -88.80% in 6 Months, Down -15.74% in 30 Days

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) has a current stock price of $0.56. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.63 after opening at $0.59. The stock’s low for the day was $0.5505, and it eventually closed at $0.61.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $6.35 on 10/10/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.52 on 03/31/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ALPS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc.’s current trading price is -91.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.52 and $6.35. The Energy sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.56 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.05M and boasts a workforce of 26 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2371, with a change in price of -3.7367. Similarly, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. recorded 240,123 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -86.90%.

ALPS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. over the last 50 days is at 4.27%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 4.75%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.36% and 17.78%, respectively.

ALPS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -88.76% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -88.80%. The price of ALPS leaped by -15.74% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -18.36%.