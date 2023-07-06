ACST’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Acasti Pharma Inc.’s Stock Performance

The market performance of Acasti Pharma Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $0.99 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.34, recorded on 12/13/22.

52-week price history of ACST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s current trading price is -37.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.35%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.34 and $0.99. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.85 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 63800.0 over the last three months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.42M and boasts a workforce of 32 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5053, with a change in price of -0.0700. Similarly, Acasti Pharma Inc. recorded 73,129 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.14%.

ACST Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACST stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ACST Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Acasti Pharma Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 90.48%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.69%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.41% and 49.42%, respectively.

ACST Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 23.75% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 23.75%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ACST has fallen by 15.41%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.00%.