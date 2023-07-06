A Tale of Resilience: Freshworks Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Freshworks Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $18.14 on 02/08/23 and a low of $11.47 for the same time frame on 07/15/22.

52-week price history of FRSH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Freshworks Inc.’s current trading price is -9.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.85%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $11.47 to $18.14. In the Technology sector, the Freshworks Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.14 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.3 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.69B and boasts a workforce of 5400 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.01, with a change in price of -0.43. Similarly, Freshworks Inc. recorded 2,042,926 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.54%.

Examining FRSH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRSH stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FRSH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Freshworks Inc. over the last 50 days is 76.02%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 41.81%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.15% and 85.86%, respectively.

FRSH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 12.17%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.17%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FRSH has fallen by 5.36%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.20%.