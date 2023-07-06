A Closer Look at Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) is $9.60. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $9.64 after an opening price of $9.08. The stock briefly fell to $9.00 before ending the session at $9.08.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $24.27 on 08/26/22 and the lowest value was $8.00 on 05/05/23.

52-week price history of GDYN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -60.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.00%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $8.00 and $24.27. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.97 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.56 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 689.47M and boasts a workforce of 3744 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.53, with a change in price of -3.65. Similarly, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. recorded 507,024 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.55%.

Examining GDYN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GDYN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GDYN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 42.33%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 64.14%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.44% and 41.44%, respectively.

GDYN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -14.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -14.44%. The price of GDYN leaped by -2.14% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.31%.