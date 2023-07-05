ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s current trading price is -75.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $11.78 and $53.59 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.53 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.22 million over the last three months.

The stock of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is currently priced at $12.89. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $13.0389 after opening at $12.40. The day’s lowest price was $12.39 before the stock closed at $12.39.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $53.59 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $11.78 on 06/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -45.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.57B and boasts a workforce of 4830 employees.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.46, with a change in price of -8.81. Similarly, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. recorded 4,429,159 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.77%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZIM stands at 0.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.61.

ZIM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 12.48%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 40.80%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.27% and 28.75%, respectively.

ZIM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -25.01% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.71%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ZIM has leaped by -2.57%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.62%.