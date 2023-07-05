Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Inc. (ZETA) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -1.47%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.98%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ZETA has leaped by -9.14%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.90%.

The market performance of Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $11.28 on 02/27/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $4.09 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of ZETA Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -28.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 96.82%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $4.09 and $11.28. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 0.87 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.12 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.68B and boasts a workforce of 1604 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.50, with a change in price of -1.51. Similarly, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. recorded 1,155,920 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.65%.

ZETA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZETA stands at 1.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.41.

ZETA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. over the last 50 days is 9.88%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 13.59%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.47% and 31.25%, respectively.