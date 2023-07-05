X Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

In terms of market performance, United States Steel Corporation had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $31.55 on 03/03/23, while the lowest value was $16.41 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of X Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. United States Steel Corporation’s current trading price is -20.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $16.41 and $31.55. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.64 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 6.77 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

United States Steel Corporation (X) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.57B and boasts a workforce of 22740 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.91, with a change in price of -2.90. Similarly, United States Steel Corporation recorded 6,974,852 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.32%.

X Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for X stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

X Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of United States Steel Corporation over the last 50 days is at 94.77%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 94.19%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.10% and 95.83%, respectively.

X Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.40%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -1.64%. The price of X fallen by 20.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.28%.