WYNN’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 24.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 24.69%. The price of WYNN fallen by 2.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.77%.

The stock price for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) currently stands at $102.83. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $108.37 after starting at $105.835. The stock’s lowest price was $105.83 before closing at $106.62.

Wynn Resorts Limited saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $117.86 on 05/01/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $50.81 on 07/11/22.

52-week price history of WYNN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current trading price is -12.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$50.81 and $117.86. The Wynn Resorts Limited’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.19 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.32 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.10B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Wynn Resorts Limited: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Wynn Resorts Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 107.68, with a change in price of -0.97. Similarly, Wynn Resorts Limited recorded 2,402,160 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.93%.

WYNN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Wynn Resorts Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 33.27%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 31.37%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.12% and 76.42%, respectively.