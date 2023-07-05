WW Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

WW International Inc. (WW) stock is currently valued at $7.01. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $7.0561 after opening at $6.71. The stock briefly dropped to $6.52 before ultimately closing at $6.72.

In terms of market performance, WW International Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.02 on 05/08/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.28 on 12/29/22.

52-week price history of WW Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. WW International Inc.’s current trading price is -30.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 113.72%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.28 and $10.02. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.82 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.53 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

WW International Inc. (WW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 70.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 551.48M and boasts a workforce of 7100 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for WW International Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating WW International Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.05, with a change in price of +2.38. Similarly, WW International Inc. recorded 6,253,092 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +51.40%.

WW Stock Stochastic Average

WW International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 21.82%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 57.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 39.73% and 30.75%, respectively.

WW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 81.61%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 82.08%. The price of WW increased 6.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.98%.