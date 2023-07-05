Vodafone Group Public Limited Company: Rising -40.17% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $15.80 on 07/19/22, and the lowest price during that time was $8.93, recorded on 06/26/23.

52-week price history of VOD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current trading price is -40.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $8.93 and $15.80. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.89 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.66 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.45B and boasts a workforce of 98103 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.89, with a change in price of -1.56. Similarly, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company recorded 6,702,216 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.09%.

VOD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VOD stands at 1.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

VOD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company over the last 50 days is presently at 18.47%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 66.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.54% and 54.92%, respectively.

VOD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -6.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.44%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VOD has leaped by -0.42%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.00%.