Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s current trading price is -75.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.08%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.36 and $1.95. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 1.99 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.62 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) is $0.48. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.492 after opening at $0.46. The stock touched a low of $0.4407 before closing at $0.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.95 on 07/28/22, while the lowest value was $0.36 on 06/08/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -55.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.40M and boasts a workforce of 48 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7216, with a change in price of -0.3080. Similarly, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. recorded 429,163 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.50%.

How VEDU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VEDU stands at 4.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.47.

VEDU Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 16.31%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 38.82%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 27.66% and 21.65%, respectively.

VEDU Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 20.81%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 13.21%. The price of VEDU fallen by 14.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.72%.