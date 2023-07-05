Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -39.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 515.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.53 and $25.72 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.56 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.72 million over the last three months.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) stock is currently valued at $15.59. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $16.14 after opening at $16.07. The stock briefly dropped to $15.18 before ultimately closing at $16.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Viking Therapeutics Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $25.72 on 05/23/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.53 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.55B and boasts a workforce of 22 employees.

Viking Therapeutics Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Viking Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.35, with a change in price of +5.48. Similarly, Viking Therapeutics Inc. recorded 4,189,038 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +55.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VKTX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VKTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 9.98%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 10.12%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.93% and 11.71%, respectively.

VKTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 65.85%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 67.27%. The price of VKTX decreased -29.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.06%.