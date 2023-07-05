VBLT: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 116.75%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 116.75%. The price of VBLT fallen by 13.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.10%.

The stock price for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) currently stands at $0.26. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.26 after starting at $0.24. The stock’s lowest price was $0.24 before closing at $0.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.20 on 07/11/22 and a low of $0.10 for the same time frame on 12/19/22.

52-week price history of VBLT Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current trading price is -88.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 157.78%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.10 and $2.20. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 1.51 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.44 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 55.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.81M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1880, with a change in price of +0.0981. Similarly, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. recorded 3,226,918 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +60.67%.

VBLT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VBLT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VBLT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 72.84%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 53.20%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 37.46% and 47.29% respectively.