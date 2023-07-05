UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Inc. (UNH) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.73%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -10.73%. The price of UNH leaped by -5.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.93%.

Currently, the stock price of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is $473.27. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $480.21 after opening at $478.10. The stock touched a low of $476.30 before closing at $477.88.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $558.10 on 10/31/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $445.68 on 06/14/23.

52-week price history of UNH Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s current trading price is -15.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.19%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $445.68 and $558.10. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.65 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.39 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 443.06B and boasts a workforce of 400000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

As of right now, 21 analysts are rating UnitedHealth Group Incorporated as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 484.89, with a change in price of -9.55. Similarly, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated recorded 3,275,464 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.98%.

UNH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UNH stands at 0.87. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

UNH Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated over the last 50 days is presently at 48.92%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 51.62%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.72% and 56.55%, respectively.