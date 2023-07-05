Uncovering the Potential of Halliburton Company (HAL) Stock

The current stock price for Halliburton Company (HAL) is $33.65. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $34.00 after opening at $33.20. It dipped to a low of $32.96 before ultimately closing at $32.99.

In terms of market performance, Halliburton Company had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $43.42 on 01/18/23, while the lowest value was $23.30 on 09/26/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of HAL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Halliburton Company’s current trading price is -22.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $23.30 and $43.42. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.89 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.62 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Halliburton Company (HAL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.78B and boasts a workforce of 46000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Halliburton Company

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating Halliburton Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.83, with a change in price of -5.40. Similarly, Halliburton Company recorded 9,376,935 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.84%.

HAL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HAL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.94.

HAL Stock Stochastic Average

Halliburton Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 82.95%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.16% and 85.09%, respectively.

HAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -14.49% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HAL has fallen by 12.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.25%.