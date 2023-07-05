TMUS’s Stock Market Adventure: -0.51% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -0.51% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.51%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TMUS has fallen by 6.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.28%.

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is currently priced at $139.28. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $139.89 after opening at $138.92. The day’s lowest price was $138.17 before the stock closed at $139.33.

T-Mobile US Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $154.38 on 11/02/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $124.92 on 06/02/23.

52-week price history of TMUS Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. T-Mobile US Inc.’s current trading price is -9.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.50%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $124.92 and $154.38. The trading volume for the Communication Services sector company’s shares reached about 1.31 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 6.53 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 166.48B and boasts a workforce of 71000 employees.

T-Mobile US Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating T-Mobile US Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 141.58, with a change in price of -4.60. Similarly, T-Mobile US Inc. recorded 5,980,639 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.20%.

TMUS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TMUS stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.12.

TMUS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, T-Mobile US Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 55.97%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.09%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 95.66% and 94.93% respectively.