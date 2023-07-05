The Significance of Moving Averages in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. Inc. (CRKN) Price Performance

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -34.99%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -32.79%. The price of CRKN decreased -17.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.76%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) stock is currently valued at $0.12. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.1252 after opening at $0.125. The stock briefly dropped to $0.1164 before ultimately closing at $0.13.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.25 on 07/08/22 and the lowest value was $0.05 on 12/12/22.

52-week price history of CRKN Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s current trading price is -90.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 146.00%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.05 and $1.25. The trading volume for the Basic Materials sector company’s shares reached about 2.03 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 10.2 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.15M and boasts a workforce of 16 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1712, with a change in price of -0.1722. Similarly, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. recorded 7,807,686 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.37%.

CRKN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRKN stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRKN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 25.02%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 7.46% and 9.34% respectively.