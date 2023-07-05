The Significance of Moving Averages in Big Lots Inc. Inc. (BIG) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -37.20% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -37.20%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BIG has fallen by 52.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.89%.

The stock of Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is currently priced at $9.23. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.16 after opening at $8.82. The day’s lowest price was $8.79 before the stock closed at $9.09.

Big Lots Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $29.25 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $4.78 on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of BIG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Big Lots Inc.’s current trading price is -68.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.78 and $29.25. The Big Lots Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 1.38 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.53 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 260.06M and boasts a workforce of 10200 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.37, with a change in price of -7.72. Similarly, Big Lots Inc. recorded 2,136,054 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.28%.

BIG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BIG stands at 0.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

BIG Stock Stochastic Average

Big Lots Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 93.90%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.98% and 91.45%, respectively.