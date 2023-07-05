The Psychology of United Microelectronics Corporation Inc. (UMC) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 20.52%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.94%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UMC has leaped by -5.41%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.48%.

United Microelectronics Corporation saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $8.97 on 06/15/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $5.36 on 10/11/22.

52-week price history of UMC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. United Microelectronics Corporation’s current trading price is -12.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.36 and $8.97. The United Microelectronics Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 3.58 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 6.36 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.85B and boasts a workforce of 19426 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.29, with a change in price of -0.42. Similarly, United Microelectronics Corporation recorded 6,618,496 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.06%.

UMC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UMC stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

UMC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, United Microelectronics Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 21.58%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 10.66%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.11% and 9.04%, respectively.