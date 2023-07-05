The Future of ACM Research Inc.: Analyzing ACMR

The present stock price for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is $15.08. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $15.59 after an opening price of $14.61. The stock briefly fell to $14.33 before ending the session at $13.08.

ACM Research Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $20.24 on 08/05/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $5.46 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of ACMR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. ACM Research Inc.’s current trading price is -25.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 176.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $5.46 to $20.24. In the Technology sector, the ACM Research Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.98 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.57 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 867.10M and boasts a workforce of 1209 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for ACM Research Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating ACM Research Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.07, with a change in price of +2.47. Similarly, ACM Research Inc. recorded 666,290 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.98%.

Examining ACMR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACMR stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

ACMR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for ACM Research Inc. over the last 50 days is 88.89%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 87.80%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.64% and 93.07%, respectively.

ACMR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 95.59% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 98.94%. The price of ACMR fallen by 50.65% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 26.40%.