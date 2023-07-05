The Boeing Company: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 126.22B Market Cap

The Boeing Company (BA) currently has a stock price of $213.59. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $212.1686 after opening at $210.50. The lowest recorded price for the day was $210.24 before it closed at $210.92.

The Boeing Company’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $223.91 on 06/12/23, with the lowest value being $120.99 on 09/30/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of BA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. The Boeing Company’s current trading price is -4.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $120.99 and $223.91. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.3 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.39 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Boeing Company (BA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 126.22B and boasts a workforce of 156000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For The Boeing Company

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating The Boeing Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 207.36, with a change in price of +0.45. Similarly, The Boeing Company recorded 5,489,411 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.21%.

BA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Boeing Company over the past 50 days is 67.49%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.25%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 48.58% and 46.36%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 12.13%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.13%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BA has fallen by 0.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.99%.