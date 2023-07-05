TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -29.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.91%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.43 and $5.06. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.57 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.06 million over the last 3 months.

At present, TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has a stock price of $3.57. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.42 after an opening price of $3.37. The day’s lowest price was $3.3528, and it closed at $3.40.

TETRA Technologies Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.06 on 10/27/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.43 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 411.13M and boasts a workforce of 1300 employees.

TETRA Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating TETRA Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.04, with a change in price of -0.33. Similarly, TETRA Technologies Inc. recorded 1,266,982 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.33%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TTI stands at 1.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.37.

TTI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for TETRA Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is 87.50%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 86.19%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.08% and 88.67%, respectively.

TTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 3.18%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.18%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TTI has fallen by 25.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.16%.