Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Teck Resources Limited’s current trading price is -16.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.70%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $24.47 and $49.34 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.54 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.92 million over the last three months.

The stock of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is currently priced at $41.28. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $42.84 after opening at $42.47. The day’s lowest price was $42.14 before the stock closed at $42.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Teck Resources Limited had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $49.34 on 04/17/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $24.47 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.04B and boasts a workforce of 12100 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.39, with a change in price of -1.13. Similarly, Teck Resources Limited recorded 4,860,456 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TECK stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

TECK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Teck Resources Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 38.49%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 43.06%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.97% and 62.88%, respectively.

TECK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 10.26% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.26%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TECK has leaped by -4.88%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.05%.